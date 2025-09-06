Nebraska High School Football Week 2: Key Scores and Highlights

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – Week 2 of high school football in Nebraska brought thrilling matchups and notable performances across the state.

This week’s Fan Favorite matchup featured Omaha Westview facing Fremont, while the Monster Matchup pitted Millard West against Millard South. The excitement was evident among fans and players alike.

In a fierce contest, the Papillion La Vista Monarchs played against Lincoln North Star, where the score was tied at 3-3 in the second quarter. Monarch quarterback RJ Vetera connected with Jonathan Hardin for a 36-yard pass play, setting up a touchdown pass to Luke Bennett, bringing the score to 9-3.

The fourth quarter saw Hardin continue to shine, making impactful plays on both offense and defense, including a crucial interception that helped maintain their lead.

At the same time, fans witnessed a thrilling finish in the battle between North Polk and Newton. The game was closely contested, with North Polk pulling off a narrow 16-13 victory over the Cardinals. Senior quarterback James Armstrong shone for the Comets, contributing both passing and rushing touchdowns.

Notable statistics this week included standout performances from players like Beau Burns of BGM, who ran for 427 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, and Iowa City Liberty’s Reece Rettig, who led his team to a resounding 38-20 win against Southeast Polk.

Fans can stay updated with real-time scores through local apps, tracking their favorite teams as the season progresses.