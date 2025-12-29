Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown

LINCOLN, Nebraska — The No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the No. 17 USC Trojans on Monday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. CT in a pivotal Big Ten women’s basketball matchup. Both teams are coming off strong starts to their seasons, with Nebraska at 12-0 and USC at 9-3.

This game marks Nebraska’s Big Ten Conference home opener and the 200th all-time game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska, ranked No. 11 in the NCAA NET standings, enters the game having scored at least 80 points in all 12 games this season, including an 87-56 victory over California Baptist on Dec. 21.

Among the standout players for Nebraska is sophomore guard Britt Prince, who leads the team with an average of 18.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 61.2 percent from the field. In her last outing, she scored 11 points and contributed defensively, helping Nebraska to maintain its undefeated record.

USC, however, poses a significant challenge. The Trojans are known for their strong defense, allowing only 54.3 points per game. They have faced tough opponents this season, including No. 1 UConn and No. 2 South Carolina. Sophomore guard Kennedy Smith is a standout for USC, averaging 9.9 points and providing a reliable defensive presence.

Freshman Jazzy Davidson has also emerged as a key player for USC, averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and leading the team in assists and blocks. Her performance will be pivotal against Nebraska’s prolific offense.

Despite the absence of reigning national player of the year JuJu Watkins due to injury, USC has adapted and remains competitive in the rankings. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has implemented a strategy that emphasizes defensive strengths and crucial scoring opportunities.

This matchup is not only a test for both squads but also a chance for Nebraska to assert itself further as a contender in women’s college basketball.

Fans can catch the game on the Huskers Radio Network, with live audio available on Huskers.com. A video stream will be accessible for B1G+ subscribers. The excitement builds as two nationally ranked teams clash in a game with significant implications for their seasons.