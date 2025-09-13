Sports
Nebraska Huskers Face Houston Christian in Key Non-Conference Matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska football will continue its four-game homestand on Saturday when the Huskers host Houston Christian at Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. CT. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams.
Currently sitting at 2-0, Nebraska aims to build on its recent dominant performance, where they secured a 68-0 victory over Akron last week, marking one of their most substantial wins in decades. The Huskers have notched the highest point total since 2012 and held the Zips to just 62 passing yards.
Head coach has guided the team to a record of 61-56 during his tenure, including a 14-13 mark at Nebraska. The Huskers look to maintain an unbeaten non-conference record after achieving a perfect 3-0 in the 2024 season.
In contrast, Houston Christian arrives with a 1-1 record after suffering a 20-10 loss to Eastern Kentucky. The Huskies, led by coach Jason Bachtel, commenced their season with a decisive 69-0 win against Arkansas Baptist.
Dedicated to defending their home turf, Nebraska seeks to extend its record to 15-0 against FCS opponents. Their last contest against an FCS team ended in a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa in 2024.
With the forecast predicting higher temperatures, Nebraska Athletics announced that fans would be allowed to bring sealed bottles of water into the stadium. This policy aims to ensure spectator comfort.
The Huskers have recently shone in performances at Memorial Stadium, not allowing any rushing touchdowns in their last eight home games.
As the teams prepare for kickoff, anticipation builds for a thrilling encounter, with Nebraska striving for its ninth straight win against non-conference rivals.
