Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s season-opening win over Cincinnati has left fans with questions about the running back rotation. While Emmett Johnson was expected to be the lead back, few anticipated he would play 69 of Nebraska’s 78 offensive snaps.

The surprising workload distribution raised concerns about Johnson’s endurance and the depth of the position. Johnson’s performance left him on the field for over 88% of the offensive plays, while Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee only combined for 11 snaps. Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule acknowledged the imbalance during a recent press conference.

“I wasn’t happy with it,” Rhule stated about the backups’ limited opportunities. “The plan going forward is to involve both young backs more.” Rhule indicated that the offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen relied heavily on Johnson during the game but assured it was not the plan for the future.

With Nebraska preparing for their next game against Akron, Rhule shared that although Johnson would still be the featured back, both Nelson and Mozee will have more defined roles. “We’ll try to get those guys in a little bit earlier, and we just have to let them go play,” he said.

Rhule emphasized that the young backs do not need to overthink their roles. “I just need them to be themselves,” he added, signifying the importance of maintaining their natural playing styles to contribute effectively.

The approach is seen as a way to sustain Johnson’s effectiveness throughout the long season. Nelson and Mozee will have the opportunity to earn trust and build confidence without the pressure of carrying the offense.

As the focus shifts to Akron, Rhule’s plan for a stronger rotation could bolster the overall team performance this season, ensuring Nebraska can navigate the challenges of a grueling schedule more effectively.

Rhule concluded by noting the importance of development for their reserves to withstand the grind of a Big Ten season. If both Nelson and Mozee can step up, it could mark a significant improvement for Nebraska football.