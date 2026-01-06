Nebraska Stuns No. 9 Michigan State, Continues Unbeaten Run

LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 13 Nebraska men’s basketball (14-0, 3-0) secured a thrilling 58-56 victory over No. 9 Michigan State (12-2, 2-1) on Friday, Jan. 2. This win marks the best start in school history as the Huskers extended their winning streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I basketball.

Jamarques Lawrence expressed his excitement, saying, “It was the loudest game I have ever played here. The fans here are amazing, and I am just blessed to be a part of this journey.” The atmosphere at Pinnacle Bank Arena was electric, with a sold-out crowd cheering for the home team throughout the contest.

The Huskers managed to force the Spartans into 19 turnovers, the highest number for Michigan State this season. Coach Tom Izzo remarked on the significance of the game, stating, “If we were nobody, they wouldn’t have stormed the court. This is kind of a new experience.”

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska’s head coach, praised his team for finding a way to win, saying, “I am proud of our guys. We found a way to win an ugly one tonight.”

Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 19 points, hitting key three-pointers during crucial moments. “I had good confidence going into this game,” Mast said, reflecting on his performance. His first three-pointer gave the Huskers their first lead after trailing for several minutes.

Despite early struggles, both teams battled fiercely. Nebraska struggled to find its rhythm initially, shooting a combined 2-for-13 in the opening four minutes. Coach Hoiberg had to adjust early on due to foul troubles for star player Pryce Sandfort, who somehow still contributed 13 points.

Sam Hoiberg‘s influence on the game was significant, despite not scoring as many points. “There’s not a kid in the Big Ten or NCAA basketball that plays harder than that kid,” said Izzo. Sam helped orchestrate an effective defense that contributed to Michigan State’s turnover woes.

As the game drew to a close, the tension was palpable. With the score tied at 55, Mast hit his final three-pointer, propelling Nebraska into the lead. The victory led fans to storm the court in celebration, a spectacle the players appreciated but also regarded cautiously.

<p“It’s a huge win for our program, but we have to get past it and move on to Ohio State,” Hoiberg said, as the team prepares for their next challenge on Jan. 5 against the Buckeyes.