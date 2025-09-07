Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team showcased their power in a decisive 3-0 victory over Wright State on Friday night. The match, held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, marked the Huskers’ first home game of the season and drew a sold-out crowd of 8,731 fans.

Freshman middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie made an impressive debut, recording eight kills and five blocks while hitting .583. Her performance was a significant contribution to the team’s overall success, bringing Nebraska’s season record to 5-0.

Senior Harper Murray led the Huskers with 11 kills and maintained a .500 hitting percentage, adding nine digs and two aces. The Huskers’ collective hitting percentage stood at an impressive .330, while they limited Wright State to just .073.

The match began with some back-and-forth action, but Nebraska took control, winning the first set 25-16 after an 11-2 run that demonstrated their offensive prowess. Wright State had briefly surged to a 13-12 lead, but a series of errors allowed the Huskers to regain momentum.

Ogbechie stood out in the second set, dominating with five kills and contributing to a team hitting percentage of .406. Nebraska again clinched the set 25-16, showing defensive skill and effective attack strategies.

The third set was a bit rocky as Nebraska found themselves trailing early, but they rallied back to take the set 25-20. Despite their worst hitting percentage of the match at .214, the Huskers’ determined comeback included a notable 10-2 run during critical moments, showcasing their resilience.

Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance and the successful execution of their game plan. “I didn’t think the slow start lasted very long, so it was good to see us bounce out of that and get everybody who was out there a lot of reps,” she said.

Wright State’s top performer was Mya Ayro, who had a match-high 14 kills, but it was not enough to match Nebraska’s depth and skill. The Raiders entered the match as the preseason favorites to win the Horizon League but struggled against Nebraska’s relentless attack.

The Huskers will look to continue their winning streak when they face California on Sunday, September 7, at 1 p.m. CT to conclude the Ameritas Players Challenge.