Nebraska Volleyball Finishes Undefeated Regular Season with Senior Night Victory

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball wrapped up the 2025 regular season on Saturday night, hosting Ohio State in a crucial matchup. The event also celebrated senior night, honoring players Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Taylor Landfair, and Allie Sczech.

The Huskers dominated the match, sweeping the Buckeyes 3-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-13, and 25-20. They earned 48 kills off 92 attacks, leading to a hitting percentage of .435. Ohio State struggled with a total of 24 errors, resulting in 33 kills off 92 attacks for a .174 hitting percentage.

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson were standout performers, combining for 17 kills. Jackson had an impressive match, hitting 8-of-10 and contributing three blocks. Allick led the team in blocks with four and added seven kills. Sczech recorded six kills and three blocks in the victory.

Virginia Adriano and Manaia Ogbechie each added five kills without errors, while Landfair contributed four kills. Setter Bergen Reilly made 27 set assists and recorded eight digs, finishing 2-of-3 in attacking. Boesiger led the team in digs, with 13 on the night.

With this win, Nebraska capped the regular season with an undefeated record of 30-0, marking the first perfect season in 25 years and just the third in school history. It’s also the first unbeaten conference season for the Huskers since joining the Big Ten in 2011. Nebraska now awaits its seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which begins next Thursday evening.