No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball Heads to Nashville for Key Matches

LINCOLN, Neb. – The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team prepares for its first road trip of the 2025 season with two matches this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cornhuskers will play Lipscomb on Friday at 6 p.m. as part of the LUV Invitational, followed by a match against No. 7 Kentucky on Sunday at 11 a.m. during the Broadway Block Party.

Friday’s match against Lipscomb will be streamed live on ESPN+, while Sunday’s game against Kentucky will be televised on ABC and streamed on WatchESPN.com. A team of commentators including Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, and Madison Fitzpatrick will cover the big game.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, who recently celebrated their first win of the season against Pittsburgh, will look to build on their strong start after winning both matches at the AVCA First Serve event. The Huskers defeated No. 3 Pittsburgh, 3-1, and swept No. 6 Stanford with a score of 3-0. With a record of 122-15 over the past five seasons, the team aims to continue its winning streak.

The Huskers entered the 2025 season with momentum after becoming the first NCAA Division I women’s volleyball program to achieve 1,500 all-time wins. Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick earned accolades over the first weekend, being named AVCA National Player of the Week for her performance against Stanford.

Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly emphasized the importance of the upcoming matches, stating, “Nashville’s such a fun city…but our focus is to play well and improve.” The team is excited to experience the atmosphere of a larger venue, with both matches expected to draw significant crowds.

Lipscomb, coming off a 19-11 season and favored to win the Atlantic Sun, poses a tough challenge. Preseason ASUN Player of the Year Courtney Jones will be a key player for the Bisons. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match against Kentucky is expected to be a true test, pitting them against a team with a strong legacy and roster.

“The challenge is staying focused… Lipscomb’s a really good mid-major; this isn’t a team that hasn’t competed in NCAA Tournaments,” Busboom Kelly noted. “This match will let us see how we can grow and develop.”

As Nebraska gears up for the matches, fans can expect an exciting weekend filled with competitive volleyball as the Huskers aim to establish their dominance against both opponents.