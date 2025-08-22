Sports
Nebraska Volleyball Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Pittsburgh in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Nebraska (KOLN) – The Nebraska volleyball team, ranked number one in the nation, begins the 2025 season on Friday, August 22, facing off against third-ranked Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The much-anticipated match will air live on FOX starting at 6 p.m.
This season marks the first time the 15,500-seat Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a Nebraska volleyball match, creating a lively atmosphere for fans and players alike. First-year head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who takes over for John Cook, has a robust roster that includes three AVCA Player of the Year candidates: Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly.
The AVCA First Serve showcases ten elite teams over four days, with Nebraska looking to reclaim a national championship, last won in 2017. “We have one of the best rosters in the nation,” Busboom Kelly said. “The expectations are high, but there’s a buzz in the air as we start this new chapter.”
Pittsburgh, coached by Dan Fisher, heads into the match after a successful previous season, but faces challenges with recent player departures. Their standout junior, Olivia Babcock, who was named the AVCA National Player of the Year, will be significant to their performance against Nebraska.
Nebraska has a storied history with Pittsburgh, leading the all-time series 14-0. The matchup is a highlight of the season opener, as both teams aspire to commence their campaigns with a victory. “Playing at home in front of our fans is going to be amazing,” said Jackson.
Following the match against Pittsburgh, Nebraska will take on sixth-ranked Stanford on Sunday, August 24, further adding to an exciting start to the college volleyball season.
