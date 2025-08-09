Nebraska Volleyball Set for Red-White Scrimmage Debut

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball team is gearing up for its 2025 season with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the team will showcase its talent as they celebrate their 2024 Big Ten Championship title before the scrimmage begins.

The match will be available on Nebraska Public Media and streamed online via B1G+. Fans can also tune in to the Huskers Radio Network, featuring John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West, for live coverage.

This year’s event is special as the Huskers transition to an expanded roster that includes eight newcomers among the 17 players. The scrimmage will consist of at least four sets with a five-minute intermission between each set.

Prior to the scrimmage, fans can participate in a Volleyball Fan Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Devaney Center concourse. Autographs will be signed by players, and though admission required a mobile ticket, all free tickets are sold out.

The scrimmage marks a fresh start for Busboom Kelly, who was appointed as the head coach after the retirement of legendary coach John Cook. During her successful tenure at Louisville, she helped elevate the program and is eager to continue Nebraska’s tradition of excellence.

Last season, the Huskers finished with an impressive 33-3 record, advancing to the NCAA Semifinals and securing their fifth Big Ten title. They will also be pursuing their 1,500th all-time victory as they kick off the season.

Overall, the Red-White Scrimmage will be a key opportunity for the team to demonstrate its capabilities and for fans to witness the new dynamics of the roster.