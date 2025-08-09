Sports
Nebraska Volleyball Set for Red-White Scrimmage Debut
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball team is gearing up for its 2025 season with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the team will showcase its talent as they celebrate their 2024 Big Ten Championship title before the scrimmage begins.
The match will be available on Nebraska Public Media and streamed online via B1G+. Fans can also tune in to the Huskers Radio Network, featuring John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West, for live coverage.
This year’s event is special as the Huskers transition to an expanded roster that includes eight newcomers among the 17 players. The scrimmage will consist of at least four sets with a five-minute intermission between each set.
Prior to the scrimmage, fans can participate in a Volleyball Fan Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Devaney Center concourse. Autographs will be signed by players, and though admission required a mobile ticket, all free tickets are sold out.
The scrimmage marks a fresh start for Busboom Kelly, who was appointed as the head coach after the retirement of legendary coach John Cook. During her successful tenure at Louisville, she helped elevate the program and is eager to continue Nebraska’s tradition of excellence.
Last season, the Huskers finished with an impressive 33-3 record, advancing to the NCAA Semifinals and securing their fifth Big Ten title. They will also be pursuing their 1,500th all-time victory as they kick off the season.
Overall, the Red-White Scrimmage will be a key opportunity for the team to demonstrate its capabilities and for fans to witness the new dynamics of the roster.
Recent Posts
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown
- Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025