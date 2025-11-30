Sports
Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Penn State in Black Friday Clash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball improved to 29-0 after sweeping Penn State in a Black Friday match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers dominated the Nittany Lions with set scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-14.
Harper Murray led Nebraska with 11 kills, while Rebekah Allick showcased an impressive .750 attack percentage. Allick recorded nine kills off 12 attacks and contributed four blocks. The Huskers also tallied a massive 39 kills off 78 attempts, finishing with a .385 attack percentage.
Nebraska’s defense was equally formidable, limiting Penn State to just 23 kills off 94 attacks for a .011 attack percentage. The Huskers earned 41 digs, nine blocks, and seven service aces during the match, with five of those aces coming in the second set.
Andi Jackson added six kills and four blocks for the Huskers, while Virginia Adriano and Taylor Landfair each contributed five kills. Bergen Reilly also excelled with two service aces, 29 set assists, and 12 digs, achieving a double-double.
This victory marked Nebraska’s second sweep of the Nittany Lions this season. Earlier in the year, Nebraska also won on the road against Penn State with scores of 25-6, 25-15, and 25-13.
The Huskers will conclude their regular season with a match against Ohio State on Saturday night, scheduled for 8 p.m. Nebraska looks to finish the season unbeaten.
Recent Posts
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins