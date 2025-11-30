Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Penn State in Black Friday Clash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball improved to 29-0 after sweeping Penn State in a Black Friday match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers dominated the Nittany Lions with set scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-14.

Harper Murray led Nebraska with 11 kills, while Rebekah Allick showcased an impressive .750 attack percentage. Allick recorded nine kills off 12 attacks and contributed four blocks. The Huskers also tallied a massive 39 kills off 78 attempts, finishing with a .385 attack percentage.

Nebraska’s defense was equally formidable, limiting Penn State to just 23 kills off 94 attacks for a .011 attack percentage. The Huskers earned 41 digs, nine blocks, and seven service aces during the match, with five of those aces coming in the second set.

Andi Jackson added six kills and four blocks for the Huskers, while Virginia Adriano and Taylor Landfair each contributed five kills. Bergen Reilly also excelled with two service aces, 29 set assists, and 12 digs, achieving a double-double.

This victory marked Nebraska’s second sweep of the Nittany Lions this season. Earlier in the year, Nebraska also won on the road against Penn State with scores of 25-6, 25-15, and 25-13.

The Huskers will conclude their regular season with a match against Ohio State on Saturday night, scheduled for 8 p.m. Nebraska looks to finish the season unbeaten.