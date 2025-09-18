Neeson’s New Thriller Dominates Netflix Amid Mixed Reviews

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Liam Neeson’s latest thriller, “Retribution,” has taken the number one spot on Netflix since its release on September 15, 2025. The film is a sequel to 2021’s “The Ice Road,” where Neeson reprises his role as Mike McCann, an ice road trucker.

This time, McCann travels to Nepal to fulfill his late brother’s wish of scattering his ashes on Mt. Everest. While in Nepal, he teams up with a skilled local guide and boards the Kiwi Express tour bus, where danger soon arises.

The thrilling plot thickens when mercenaries hijack the bus, aiming to kidnap a passenger. According to the trailer, viewers can expect intense action and chilling suspense as McCann fights back against the armed intruders.

<p"Retribution' is directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, who also helmed "The Ice Road." His latest work draws inspiration from the 1953 film "The Wages of Fear,” based on Georges Arnaud’s novel.

Although “Retribution” has received mixed reviews, holding only a 17 percent score on the Tomatometer and 28 percent on the Popcornmeter, audience reactions seem more positive. “This is a remarkable and uplifting movie! It’s one that everyone must see,” one viewer commented.

Another audience member stated, “A great endless action flick that doesn’t need much thought or effort. Liam Neeson is his usual high-quality self.”

Despite its ratings, many fans are adding “Retribution” to their weekend watchlists, eager to see Neeson deliver yet again.