Sports
Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
Los Angeles, CA — Negotiations for a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are progressing, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The two camps are in advanced talks with the possibility of the fight taking place as early as December.
Garcia, who lost to Romero in a unanimous decision this past May, expressed confidence as he prepares for a potential rematch. “The fight I am most interested in is me getting my rematch against Rolando Romero,” he stated.
After the disappointing loss, Garcia underwent his second surgery on his right hand within four years. He revealed that injury issues plagued him during the initial fight. “I had hand problems on both of my hands, coming off a one-year layoff,” Garcia said. “I cried after the fight not because I lost, but because I was defenseless.”
The first bout was notable for its lack of action; the fighters combined to throw only 490 punches, the third-fewest in a 12-round fight in CompuBox’s history. Garcia landed 66 punches, while Romero connected with 57.
Looking ahead, Garcia is eager to implement a new strategy in their potential rematch. “A healthy version of me knocks out Rolly,” he noted. “I’ll run him over with it and sink him in deep waters.” He added that Romero struggles to handle pressure and does not perform well in close fighting.
Garcia remains hopeful even as discussions for a matchup against Devin Haney have stalled. He mentioned he is open to fighting other contenders as well. “I see the noise and the people bringing me down. But I will be back, and I am going to be so happy to prove everyone wrong,” he concluded.
