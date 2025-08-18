Negotiations Heat Up Over MLB Broadcast Rights as Teams Compete

NEW YORK, NY — Major League Baseball (MLB) is currently in negotiations to reshape its broadcast packages, aiming to establish new partnerships after a significant breakup with ESPN earlier this year. With multiple streaming platforms expressing interest, the landscape of baseball viewing could see substantial changes.

According to sources, platforms like Netflix, NBC/Peacock, and Apple TV+ have engaged in talks with MLB executives. The discussions center around the rights to popular broadcasting events like “Sunday Night Baseball” and the Home Run Derby. As the stakes rise, these negotiations could redefine how millions of fans view America’s pastime.

Previously, ESPN broadcasted major events, including the Home Run Derby and first-round playoff games, through a $550 million annual deal. However, the network opted out in February, leading to a scramble for the now-open rights. NBC/Peacock and Apple are considered frontrunners to take over the Sunday night games, while Netflix is keenly interested in the Home Run Derby and possibly the World Baseball Classic rights.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had indicated hopes of finalizing a deal by the All-Star break this past season. As of now, active discussions continue without a clear resolution. The potential agreements are anticipated to span three years, allowing for significant shifts in the broadcasting arena.

These negotiations come amid a broader conversation about adjusting MLB’s current scheduling format. The recent introduction of a balanced schedule has left fans longing for more divisional games, as teams like the Washington Nationals have gone extended periods without facing rivals.

The developments underline an evolving relationship between baseball and its media partners, with fans eager to see how these changes impact their viewing experience in the coming seasons.