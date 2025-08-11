ATLANTA, Georgia — In the year leading up to Friday’s shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters, Patrick Joseph White, the alleged shooter, expressed growing distrust of COVID-19 vaccines to his neighbors.

On Friday afternoon, White, 30, opened fire near the CDC, killing DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose and injuring others. Fortunately, no civilians were harmed. White was killed in the shootout that unfolded shortly after he began firing at the agency’s buildings.

Nancy Hoalst, a neighbor who lived across the street from White, noted his change in demeanor over the past few months. She recalled during casual conversations, White often brought up his distrust of vaccines, stating, “He was very unsettled and he deeply believed that vaccines hurt him and were hurting other people.”

Another neighbor, Josh Shirah, described White as generally quiet but helpful around the neighborhood, often seen mowing lawns and walking dogs. “He seemed like a good guy,” Shirah said. “I was never worried about him doing something like this.”

However, residents noticed odd behavior. Nick Shatus recounted a strange interaction with White about a month ago when White appeared at their home while under the influence of alcohol, claiming he heard bats in their attic.

Authorities have not confirmed any links between White’s actions and his anti-vaccine sentiments. The FBI has referred questions about the investigation to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which has not commented on the motive. Reports indicate that White’s father expressed concern about his son’s mental health and alerted authorities earlier on the day of the attack.

Atlanta’s Mayor, Andre Dickens, remarked that White was known as someone who had “some interest in certain things” without elaborating until the investigation concludes. The GBI continues to examine evidence from the attack, including testimonies from neighbors who spoke of how shocking the incident was.

Although details are still unconfirmed, sources indicated that White accused the COVID-19 vaccine of causing him health problems, fueling his grievances. These sentiments had reportedly made him increasingly agitated in the months leading up to the shooting.