Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Back-to-School with Twins Harper and Gideon

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Neil Patrick Harris is sharing his excitement as his twins, Harper and Gideon, prepare to begin high school this fall. The actor, known for his role in ‘How I Met Your Mother’, took to Instagram over the weekend to capture the moment.

In the post, Harris, 50, shared a photo of Harper and Gideon, both 14, sitting at the table in their family home, basking in the glow of their new MacBooks. He captioned the picture, ‘The kids are entering high school this year (how wait what??), and they are at last allowed to rid themselves of their Chromebook anchors and ascend to the world of the MacBook. Huzzah!’

This summer has been filled with unforgettable memories for the family, including trips to London and Paris, where they explored iconic landmarks and savored diverse cuisines, from snails in Paris to traditional fish and chips in London. Their adventures were documented on husband David Burtka‘s Instagram account.

As Harper and Gideon approach their 15th birthday in October, they are nearly as tall as their fathers. Neil celebrated their milestone last year on Instagram, stating, ‘I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will.’ He praised their maturity, warmth, and charm, emphasizing the bond of unconditional love in their family.

The couple often receives praise for their parenting. In 2022, at the Hudson River Park Friends 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, Burtka was honored for his contributions to the park. Mary Guiliani, a close friend, shared heartwarming stories about Burtka’s exceptional parenting style, noting how much their children’s friends love visiting.

Guiliani lauded Burtka’s ability to create a welcoming home environment, saying, ‘As a father, it has been an honor to watch him bring his incredibly sophisticated and yet completely child-friendly grace into his home.’

As the new school year approaches, Harris and Burtka are preparing to support their children through this significant transition in their lives.