Ed O’Neill, Danielle Brooks, Join Netflix’s Action Comedy ‘Bad Day’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Veteran television actor Ed O’Neill, Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks, and John Higgins from the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy are set to join the cast of ‘Bad Day,’ an action comedy directed by Jake Szymanski for Netflix.

The film’s original script, written by Laura Solon, tells the story of a single mom struggling to keep a small promise to her daughter on what turns out to be the most difficult day of her life. The project has been described as a comedic take on the 1993 drama ‘Falling Down,’ which featured Michael Douglas as a man facing a breaking point while trying to reach his daughter’s birthday celebration.

In ‘Bad Day,’ O’Neill portrays the curmudgeonly father-in-law of the main character, who complicates her efforts throughout the day. Brooks takes on the role of a tough New York City detective chasing after the mother, and Higgins plays Brooks’ partner in the investigation.

Beau Bauman, known for producing ‘Back in Action,’ is on board as a producer alongside his Good One Productions. Solon serves as the executive producer with Mark Moran.

O’Neill, known for his iconic role in ‘Modern Family,’ recently portrayed Donald Sterling in FX’s 2024 miniseries ‘Clipped.’ He is also set to appear in Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair,’ where he plays Glenn Close’s husband, set to premiere in November.

Brooks is currently starring in HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ and earned an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Olivia in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’

Higgins has had a successful stint with Please Don’t Destroy. He recently made headlines with the announcement that the group will not be producing any more shorts for ‘Saturday Night Live‘ in its 51st season. He also appeared in the Tom Hanks-led ‘A Man Called Otto.’

O’Neill is represented by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Brooks by CAA and Door24, while Higgins is repped by WME and Mosaic.