Nektar Therapeutics to Release Key Data on Atopic Dermatitis Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to present top-line data from the 16-week induction period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD clinical trial. This announcement will occur on June 24, 2025, at 8:15 AM ET.

The REZOLVE-AD study examines the effectiveness of rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell proliferator, in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This data will be released in a morning press release right before the call.

Investors looking to access the live presentation can find details in the morning press release and on Nektar’s official website at www.nektar.com. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days, ensuring stakeholders can review the findings at their convenience.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Its leading product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin, is currently being investigated in two Phase 2b trials, one targeting atopic dermatitis and another for alopecia areata.