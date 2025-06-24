Health
Nektar Therapeutics to Release Key Data on Atopic Dermatitis Therapy
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to present top-line data from the 16-week induction period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD clinical trial. This announcement will occur on June 24, 2025, at 8:15 AM ET.
The REZOLVE-AD study examines the effectiveness of rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell proliferator, in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This data will be released in a morning press release right before the call.
Investors looking to access the live presentation can find details in the morning press release and on Nektar’s official website at www.nektar.com. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days, ensuring stakeholders can review the findings at their convenience.
Nektar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Its leading product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin, is currently being investigated in two Phase 2b trials, one targeting atopic dermatitis and another for alopecia areata.
Recent Posts
- Lynx Face Mystics in WNBA Showdown on June 24
- Sparks Look to End Losing Streak Against Sky Tonight
- Atlanta Hawks Prepare for NBA Draft with Onsi Saleh’s Leadership
- Generation X: Proudly Nostalgic Amidst Digital Culture Clash
- Clint Capela Emerges as Perfect Fit for Lakers This Offseason
- 2025 NBA Draft Looms with Top Prospects Set to Shine
- Guadeloupe Faces Guatemala in Crucial Gold Cup Match
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production