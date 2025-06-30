Nelly and Ashanti Revisit Their Love Story in New Reality Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nelly and Ashanti are back together, and they’re sharing their journey in a new reality series on Peacock titled Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together. The show highlights the ups and downs of their relationship that began over two decades ago.

The couple first started dating in 2003, but their romance faced challenges, leading to a breakup in 2013. They remained apart for several years before reconciling in September 2023 and secretly marrying that December.

Reflecting on their past, Ashanti told PEOPLE, “It wasn’t meant to happen then. We had a lot of kinks to work out.” Nelly agreed, stating, “I don’t think the timing was great back then. We both had some growing and learning to do before getting back together.”

The couple’s new series reveals that they almost rebuilt their relationship a decade ago, with Nelly even considering a proposal. Ashanti explained that their careers and living situations complicated things at the time.

Today, Nelly emphasizes the importance of being “100% willing to take the chance” on love. He noted that vulnerability is key in their relationship, especially given their busy lifestyles. “Compromise is tough when you’re leading businesses,” he said.

Ashanti added that communication is crucial, particularly when travel separates them. “Sometimes, he’s on the other side of the world, and sometimes I’m on the other side of the world,” she explained.

The couple also welcomes their 11-month-old son, KK, but they have chosen to keep his face off camera for now. Ashanti expressed that, as a new mom, she is protective of her child. She stated, “I want to show him some days because he’s so cute and so much fun.”

Nelly joked about the possibility of paparazzi catching them. “They’re going to catch our ass outside and take a picture,” he said.

All eight episodes of Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together are now streaming on Peacock.