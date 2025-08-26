Nelly Furtado Makes Bold Fashion Statement Amid Body Shaming

Manchester, England — Nelly Furtado sent a powerful message to body shamers while performing at Manchester Pride on Sunday, August 24. The 46-year-old singer took to the stage wearing an oversized T-shirt that featured artwork of a woman’s body, seemingly responding to recent negative comments about her weight.

The T-shirt design depicted a woman from the neck to mid-thigh, dressed in a white cropped tank top with a black push-up bra underneath. The design also showcased a denim mini skirt, all complemented by a large, bedazzled gold belt that read “Whoa Nelly” on a heart-shaped buckle, and several necklaces.

Furtado completed her look with sparkly fishnet stockings, hot pink fingerless moto gloves, and vibrant boots that reached just below her knees. Earlier this year, she expressed her commitment to self-love, sharing body-positive selfies in a bright orange bikini on social media.

“HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️,” she wrote in her January 5 post. In her message, she clarified that she has pursued legal action against false claims regarding her appearance and reiterated that she has never undergone any surgeries, aside from dental veneers.

Furtado attributes her youthful appearance to drinking plenty of water and sleeping on her back. She also shared her tips for looking photogenic, which include using face tape for eye lift and body tape for different silhouettes.

“My New Year’s message for 2025 is to express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it’s perfectly OK to be okay with what you see in the mirror,” she continued. In a previous interview, she discussed how early in her career, photographers would alter not just her body shape but also the color of her skin in edits.

“I have olive skin, and they’d kind of lighten my skin a lot in photos, and kind of take my hips down all the time,” Furtado noted. Despite these challenges, she considers herself fortunate to have a supportive team that helped her develop assertiveness in the industry.

“You have to kind of have that sense of self,” she said, emphasizing the importance of listening to your inner voice. “That’s really important.”