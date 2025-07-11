Nelly Korda Advocates for Faster Play Ahead of Evian Championship

Evian-les-Bains, France — Nelly Korda, the world’s top-ranked female golfer, voiced her concerns about slow play in golf during a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship.

Korda expressed that slow play significantly disrupts the flow of the game for both players and spectators. “For spectators,” she remarked, “it’s no fun to stand around and watch us sit near our tee box or golf ball and not do anything.” She emphasized that extended wait times can make it difficult for players to maintain focus, leading to stiffness and frustration.

As a frequent critic of slow play, Korda noted that it continues to be a persistent issue on the tour. When asked how she deals with slow play’s distractions, Korda responded, “At the end of the day, you know you’re playing for a championship, so you have to stay focused.” She acknowledged that mental strain increases with prolonged rounds but stressed the importance of adapting to the situation.

To combat slow play, Korda supports the LPGA’s recent policy changes, which impose penalties on players who exceed their allotted time to hit. Under the new guidelines, players who take 1-5 seconds longer face fines, while those who exceed their time by 6-15 seconds incur a one-stroke penalty. A two-stroke penalty is levied for delays of 16 seconds or more. “I think that’s improved on our tour a tremendous amount,” Korda explained, noting that players are likely to speed up their game to avoid penalties.

The impact of these new rules extends beyond the pros; Korda believes faster play would also benefit families attending tournaments, especially children who may struggle with patience. “The more flow and action, the better it is for the crowd,” she stated.

The topic of slow play gained further attention when Carlota Ciganda appealed a penalty for exceeding her shot time, which ultimately led to her disqualification. Korda noted the importance of observing how this week’s Evian Championship unfolds under the new regulations.

Despite her strong stance on slow play, Korda expressed understanding towards amateur players. She said she enjoys participating in pro-am events, where she has made valuable connections. “Getting to know these amazing individuals that are coming out and supporting us is a lot of fun for me,” she added.