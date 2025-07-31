Nelly Korda Prepares for Crucial 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Royal Porthcawl, Wales – Nelly Korda, ranked World No. 1, is gearing up for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open amid a challenging season. Korda, known for her stunning performances, recently faced a winless streak after an impressive 2024 where she claimed seven LPGA titles and her second major championship.

In a press conference leading up to the tournament, Korda explained her mindset, stating, “I feel like I don’t really have anything more to prove to people ever. For me, it’s just I’m passionate about the game.” Her passion drives her despite recent ups and downs, including a disappointing performance at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open, where a double bogey cost her the title.

While she acknowledged wanting to achieve more personal goals, Korda emphasized enjoying the competition. “My goal is to prepare the best that I can, enjoy myself and hopefully be in contention,” she said.

Korda’s performance this season has been solid, with five top-10 finishes. However, she still seeks to regain her dominant form. The upcoming Open at Royal Porthcawl offers her an opportunity to redeem herself from last year’s heartbreak.

Commenting on her last tournament, Korda reflected, “I’m going to mess up… but I played well. I played solid.” Her focus remains on improving and learning from past mistakes as she enters this major tournament.

Korda has the potential to make a significant impact this week, and fans are hoping she will achieve a consistent performance throughout the tournament.