Nelson Named Starting Quarterback for UTEP This Season

EL PASO, Texas — Former five-star quarterback Nelson has been announced as the starting quarterback for UTEP for the upcoming season, according to a source from ESPN. This decision was made public on Thursday morning.

Nelson will make his first college start on August 30. He previously played at Los Alamitos High School in Southern California and has high expectations due to his past ranking as the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 3 pocket passer in the Class of 2023.

In a competitive battle that lasted throughout the spring and summer, Nelson emerged victorious over incumbent starter, showing notable growth and embracing a leadership role. His natural talent and potential have been evident as he prepares to take on the starting role.

This will be the third college team for Nelson, who started his career at USC in 2023 before transferring to Boise State, where he faced stiff competition. Despite having limited playing time with only four games over two seasons, he completed 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards during his brief appearances.

Nelson’s decision to join UTEP in January was partly influenced by his trust in head coach Scotty Walden, who led the team to a 3-9 record last season. UTEP’s wins came against Conference USA rivals and New Mexico State.

In his senior year at Los Alamitos, Nelson threw for an impressive 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns, earning California Gatorade Player of the Year honors twice and drawing attention from several top colleges, including Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Only one of the top six pocket-passing quarterbacks from the 2023 class, Manning, remains with his original school, while Nelson continues his journey on his third team.