Nepal to Host Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in January

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal will host the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier from January 12 to February 2, 2026. The tournament will take place at the Lower Mulpani Cricket Stadium and Upper Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

A total of ten teams will compete for four spots in the World Cup, set to occur in June and July 2026. As of now, Bangladesh and Ireland have confirmed their participation in the Qualifier.

Additionally, both hosts Nepal and Thailand secured their spots through the Asia qualifiers, while the USA qualified from the Americas region. The final five teams will be determined through upcoming regional qualifiers across Africa, Europe, and the East Asia-Pacific regions.

The qualifier format will see the ten teams split into two groups of five. The best six teams will progress to the Super Six stage, eventually leading to the finals.

This edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will feature 12 teams, an increase from the 10 teams that participated in the previous tournament in 2024. New Zealand are currently the defending champions, having won the title last year.