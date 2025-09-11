Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos

Kathmandu, Nepal — A youth-led movement in Nepal has escalated into violent protests, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The unrest began earlier this month, spurred by frustration over the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children amidst high youth unemployment.

On Wednesday, smoke clouded the streets of Kathmandu as soldiers enforced a curfew following chaotic demonstrations. Thousands of young people took to the streets, venting their anger by setting fire to the parliament and clashing with police. The violence has led to at least 30 deaths and over 1,000 injuries, according to the health ministry.

The protests ignited earlier this month when a group of young Nepalis organized a peaceful rally against the “Nepo Kids,” a term used for the affluent offspring of political leaders who flaunted their wealth on social media. The protesters felt increasingly frustrated watching their fellow citizens struggle with economic hardships and unemployment.

The situation worsened when the government banned over two dozen social media platforms last week, increasing tensions. “This social media ban was the last straw,” said Sareesha Shrestha, a protester who spoke with CNN.

Sarvesh, another protester, emphasized the importance of social media: “It’s the only way we can connect with our friends and families abroad.” The movement gained momentum as word spread throughout the Himalayan nation of 30 million.

On Monday, in the heart of Kathmandu, protests spiraled out of control when demonstrators clashed with police at the federal parliament. Officers responded with live ammunition, water cannons, and tear gas, further escalating the violence. Many young protesters wore school uniforms, signaling the movement’s focus on the youth.

As violence erupted, nearly 19 people were reported dead, causing public outrage. Several government ministers, including the home minister, resigned in response to mounting pressure.

The next day, defiance continued as protesters of all ages marched despite a government-imposed curfew. “We demand accountability and to end the corruption of wealthy politicians,” said Shree Gurung, who joined the protests after learning about police violence.

Chaos ensued as businesses were looted and government buildings were set ablaze. The main international airport in Kathmandu was shut down for 24 hours before reopening. Buildings like the Supreme Court and Singha Durbar were heavily damaged during the protests.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Oli announced his resignation in a letter citing “the extraordinary situation” in the country. The army is now calling for peaceful dialogue amidst the unrest.

Despite their victory in ousting the prime minister, many young protesters mourned the loss of lives during the violence. “We’re devastated,” Shrestha said. “They are more than just buildings; they represent our history.”

On Wednesday, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel urged protesters to work toward a peaceful resolution. Discussions about forming an interim government are ongoing, with former chief justice Sushila Karki emerging as a candidate, though legal challenges remain.

As the dust settles in Kathmandu, many young Nepalese express a desire for greater representation in government. “Nepal needs young leaders in charge,” said lawyer Sahadev Khatry. Concerns linger in the city, as many fear repercussions for participating in protests.