Nestlé Appoints Philipp Navratil as New CEO After Laurent Freixe’s Dismissal

Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé’s Board of Directors announced today that Philipp Navratil has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer following the immediate dismissal of Laurent Freixe. Freixe’s departure comes after an investigation into a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which violated the company’s Code of Business Conduct.

The announcement was made on September 1, 2025, with Chairman Paul Bulcke emphasizing the necessity of the decision. In a statement, Bulcke said, “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.” He also expressed confidence in Navratil’s leadership abilities.

Navratil, who began his career at Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor, has held various positions within the company, including Country Manager of Nestlé Honduras and leader of the coffee and beverage business in Mexico. He transitioned to Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit in 2020 and most recently served as the head of Nespresso.

Having joined the Nestlé Executive Board on January 1, 2025, Navratil stated, “I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me. I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership to accelerate execution and drive the value creation plan with intensity.”

During Freixe’s tenure, which began in September 2024, he was recognized for his significant contributions to innovation and performance. He implemented initiatives such as the Nestlé Needs YOUth program, aimed at providing economic opportunities for youths. Freixe’s career at Nestlé started in France in 1986.

As Navratil takes the helm at Nestlé, he aims to continue the company’s growth strategy while ensuring adherence to its established governance principles.