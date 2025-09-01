Nestlé Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Relationship

Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé has terminated CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation revealed he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The Swiss food giant announced his dismissal with immediate effect on Monday.

Nestlé stated that the inquiry into Freixe’s conduct was initiated through the company’s whistleblowing channel. The investigation was overseen by Nestlé’s chair, Paul Bulcke, and lead independent director, Pablo Isla, with assistance from independent outside counsel.

Bulcke commented, “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.” He pointed out that Freixe’s relationship posed a conflict of interest, as it involved an employee outside the executive board.

Philipp Navratil, who has been with Nestlé since 2001, has been appointed as Freixe’s successor. Previously, Navratil managed Nestlé’s coffee and beverage business in Mexico and served as the head of Nespresso.

Bulcke asserted that the company would maintain its strategic direction and performance despite the leadership change. He described Navratil as “renowned for his dynamic presence” and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the company effectively.

Freixe, who had been with Nestlé for nearly 40 years, stepped into the CEO role just last September, succeeding Mark Schneider.

Nestlé confirmed that Freixe will not receive an exit package. This incident follows a trend in other companies where CEOs were dismissed for personal relationships that violated company policies.