Connect with us

Politics

Netanyahu Condemns UK’s Arms Export Suspension to Israel

Published

11 hours ago

on

Netanyahu News Conference Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the British government’s recent decision to suspend a portion of its arms export licenses to Israel, labeling it a “shameful decision.” Netanyahu argues that this move will inadvertently strengthen the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The UK‘s Foreign Minister, David Lammy, announced on Monday that approximately 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel had been suspended due to concerns that the exported equipment could potentially be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

This announcement coincided with a troubling context, as it followed an operation by Israeli forces against Hamas militants operating from tunnels in Gaza. The timing of the decision was met with indignation from several Israeli government ministers.

Netanyahu, in a social media statement, expressed that the British suspension of arms will not alter Israel’s determination to combat Hamas, which he referred to as a “genocidal terrorist organization.” He highlighted the numbers of people killed and hostages taken by Hamas during previous attacks.

Further emphasizing Israel’s position, Netanyahu stated, “With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.” He reaffirmed Israel’s status as a democracy that is defending itself against acts of aggression.

Additionally, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Ephraim Mirvis, also criticized the UK government’s action, referring to it as a significant error that could encourage claims of Israel’s violations of international law. Mirvis articulated that such a decision does not aid in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The UK government clarified that its arms exports to Israel constitute less than one percent of the total arms Israel receives. Despite the suspension, British officials, including Defence Secretary John Healey, asserted that the UK’s position as a staunch ally of Israel remains unchanged.

Moreover, the Palestinian representative to the UK, Husam Zomlot, welcomed the suspension as a necessary step towards fulfilling legal obligations but emphasized that further actions, including a full arms embargo, should be pursued.

Amnesty International UK has criticized the suspension as inadequate, calling it “gesture politics” and emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing human rights violations in the region.

Following the UK’s arms suspension, it remains a topic of heated debate among various political circles, with calls from different factions for a reevaluation of arms exports to Israel.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.