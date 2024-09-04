Politics
Netanyahu Condemns UK’s Arms Export Suspension to Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the British government’s recent decision to suspend a portion of its arms export licenses to Israel, labeling it a “shameful decision.” Netanyahu argues that this move will inadvertently strengthen the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
The UK‘s Foreign Minister, David Lammy, announced on Monday that approximately 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel had been suspended due to concerns that the exported equipment could potentially be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.
This announcement coincided with a troubling context, as it followed an operation by Israeli forces against Hamas militants operating from tunnels in Gaza. The timing of the decision was met with indignation from several Israeli government ministers.
Netanyahu, in a social media statement, expressed that the British suspension of arms will not alter Israel’s determination to combat Hamas, which he referred to as a “genocidal terrorist organization.” He highlighted the numbers of people killed and hostages taken by Hamas during previous attacks.
Further emphasizing Israel’s position, Netanyahu stated, “With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.” He reaffirmed Israel’s status as a democracy that is defending itself against acts of aggression.
Additionally, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Ephraim Mirvis, also criticized the UK government’s action, referring to it as a significant error that could encourage claims of Israel’s violations of international law. Mirvis articulated that such a decision does not aid in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.
The UK government clarified that its arms exports to Israel constitute less than one percent of the total arms Israel receives. Despite the suspension, British officials, including Defence Secretary John Healey, asserted that the UK’s position as a staunch ally of Israel remains unchanged.
Moreover, the Palestinian representative to the UK, Husam Zomlot, welcomed the suspension as a necessary step towards fulfilling legal obligations but emphasized that further actions, including a full arms embargo, should be pursued.
Amnesty International UK has criticized the suspension as inadequate, calling it “gesture politics” and emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing human rights violations in the region.
Following the UK’s arms suspension, it remains a topic of heated debate among various political circles, with calls from different factions for a reevaluation of arms exports to Israel.
