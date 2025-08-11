News
Netanyahu Defends Gaza City Capture Amid Global Outcry
JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan to seize Gaza City on Sunday, amid widespread international condemnation. During a press conference, he asserted that the controversial military operation is necessary to hasten the end of the ongoing conflict.
Netanyahu claimed, “Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily,” emphasizing that capturing Gaza City is integral to Israel’s objective of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages held in the region.
His comments follow recent approval from Israel’s security cabinet to proceed with the operation, despite warnings from United Nations officials. Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General, stated that the military action could lead to “another calamity in Gaza,” exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that has already left thousands starving.
In response to Netanyahu’s announcement, several nations, including the United Kingdom, Russia, and France, condemned the plan as a violation of international law. “If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region,” Jenča said.
Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the situation in Gaza as “starvation, pure and simple,” highlighting that at least 98 children have died from severe malnutrition since October 2023.
Opposition voices in Israel have also raised concerns about the military plan’s implications for the hostages. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned that Netanyahu’s aggressive approach could endanger the lives of hostages still held by Hamas.
As protests erupt across major cities in Israel against the government’s handling of the humanitarian crisis, Netanyahu’s administration remains under pressure both domestically and internationally. Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to demonstrate against starvation and military escalation in Gaza.
With approximately 75% of Gaza under military control after nearly two years of conflict, Netanyahu’s military strategy is seen by some analysts as a means for political survival rather than a well-planned military operation. “The plan gives Netanyahu time to fight for his political survival,” said one analyst.
Netanyahu reiterated that the operation targets what he calls the “remaining strongholds” of Hamas, asserting, “Given Hamas’ refusal to lay down its arms, Israel has no choice but to finish the job.” In contrast, Hamas has stated that halting military actions and reaching a peace deal is the only way to ensure the safety of Israeli hostages.
The conflict continues to escalate as both sides brace for further developments, increasing fears for Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation.
