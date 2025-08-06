Netanyahu to Propose Full Occupation of Gaza Strip Amid Hostage Crisis

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to propose a full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip during his upcoming meeting with the security cabinet, according to local media reports.

“The die has been cast. We’re going for the full conquest of the Gaza Strip – and defeating Hamas,” quoted a senior official. This comes as concerns grow over the safety of hostages held by Hamas, with families fearing the proposed military action could jeopardize their loved ones.

Currently, 20 of the 50 hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza, while recent polls indicate that approximately 75% of Israelis support a ceasefire agreement to ensure their return. The senior official also suggested that military leaders opposing the plan should consider resigning.

Internationally, the proposal has faced backlash, with many allies urging for an end to the conflict amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hundreds of former Israeli security officials have called on Netanyahu to seek a diplomatic resolution.

Former intelligence head Ami Ayalon emphasized the need for a strategy that provides a better future for the Palestinian people, stating that military action against Hamas could worsen their ideology’s appeal.

This announcement follows the collapse of indirect ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. In the last few days, Palestinian armed groups have released videos of hostages that sparked outrage in Israel.

In the face of ongoing violence, Israel has claimed it currently controls 75% of Gaza. However, under the proposed plan, it would expand its military operations into areas densely populated by Palestinians. Reports indicate that about 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million has been displaced, leading to dire humanitarian conditions.

Netanyahu will meet with key military leaders to discuss operational strategies, including surrounding central refugee camps and conducting air and ground strikes. The government’s increase in military action has faced skepticism from commentators, who highlight the potential for prolonged conflict.

Netanyahu’s administration previously withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has maintained tight control over access, alongside Egypt. The renewed call for occupation has raised alarms about the future of Gaza and its inhabitants.

As tensions escalate, Israel’s military continues to plan its next steps while the Palestinian Authority has condemned the proposed military action, calling for intervention from the international community.

With the humanitarian situation worsening and international diplomatic efforts underway to establish a two-state solution, Netanyahu’s decision will be closely watched by both supporters and critics.