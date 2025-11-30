Netanyahu Requests Pardon Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog amid his long-running corruption trial. The letter, submitted on Thursday and made public on Sunday, asserts that the trial has become a significant source of division in the nation.

Netanyahu argues that a pardon would serve the “public interest,” stating in his letter, “the ongoing trial is tearing us apart from within, fuelling fierce disagreements, and deepening divisions.” He emphasized that while he believes in his innocence and intends to prove it in court, national unity is at stake.

President Herzog’s office confirmed receipt of the 111-page request and acknowledged its extraordinary nature, stating that it carries significant implications. It will be reviewed by the legal department and other officials before a decision is made.

This request marks a notable reversal for Netanyahu, who has previously claimed the case against him would collapse in court. He is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, related to allegations of exchanging regulatory favors for positive media coverage. His trial began in May 2020 and has encountered numerous delays.

Netanyahu’s inquiry for a pardon follows public pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently advocated for the prime minister’s clemency. Trump’s involvement adds to the tensions surrounding the trial, with a recent poll suggesting an almost equal divide among the Israeli public on the pardon, as 48% opposed it and 44% supported it.

Opposition leaders have quickly condemned the request. Yair Lapid, head of the opposition, insisted that a pardon cannot be granted without an admission of guilt and called for accountability from Netanyahu. Similarly, other politicians like Yair Golan from the left-wing Democrats party voiced that asking for a pardon signals guilt.

Despite the political backlash, Netanyahu’s allies, including far-right Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, have supported the request, emphasizing its importance for national security.

As Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges, the implications of this case and the prevailing political discourse remain deeply contentious.

There is currently no timeline for Herzog’s decision regarding the pardon request. Legal experts assert that this request does not halt the trial, which will continue as scheduled.