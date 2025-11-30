Politics
Netanyahu Requests Pardon from Israeli President Amid Corruption Trial
JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial. The request, submitted on Sunday, focuses on allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust that have dogged Netanyahu since his indictments began in 2019.
Netanyahu’s lawyers argued that criminal proceedings are interfering with his ability to govern, claiming that a pardon would serve the national interest. In a video statement, he expressed that the trial has divided the nation, saying, “The ongoing trial is tearing us apart from within, fueling fierce disagreements and deepening divisions.”
Herzog’s office confirmed the receipt of the 111-page submissions from Netanyahu’s legal team. The president’s office described the request as “extraordinary” and stated that Herzog would consider it carefully after reviewing relevant opinions.
In his request, Netanyahu asserted, “It is in my personal interest to prove my innocence in court. However, the national interest demands otherwise.” He argued that halting the trial would promote reconciliation in the country.
The legal landscape for pardons in Israel is particularly complex. Presidential pardons are rarely granted before a conviction, with the notable exception being a 1986 case involving the Shin Bet security service. Experts argue that Netanyahu’s case does not create a clear precedent, as no admission of guilt is present.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded critically, asserting, “You cannot grant Netanyahu a pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and an immediate withdrawal from political life.” Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that accepting the request without conditions would set a troubling precedent.
Coalition allies, including officials from Netanyahu’s Likud party, voiced support for the request. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declared the pardon critical for national security. Meanwhile, opposition figures urged Herzog to reject the appeal, eager to maintain legislative integrity.
U.S. President Donald Trump recently wrote to Herzog, encouraging him to grant the pardon, bolstering Netanyahu’s political position internationally. Public sentiment appears divided, with polls indicating that almost half of Israelis oppose an unconditional pardon.
The decision on the pardon may take time, as there is no specified deadline for Herzog to respond. Nevertheless, legal experts believe the request may not halt the ongoing trial, which is expected to continue for several years.
