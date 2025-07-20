Netanyahu Urges Gaza Civilians to Evacuate Amid Conflict Escalation

Jerusalem, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on civilians in Gaza to evacuate the area because of ongoing military operations. Speaking to Newsmax, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is making efforts to inform civilians through text messages, phone calls, and pamphlets about the need to leave what he described as a war zone.

Netanyahu stated, “Leave the war zone. You know, we send them text messages, telephone calls, millions of pamphlets, and Hamas says, ‘You don’t go. You try to leave the war zone, we’ll shoot you.’” He accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields, aiming to create propaganda by showcasing the suffering of the Palestinian population.

Military strategist Eric Navarro, director of military and strategy programs at the Middle East Forum, shares concerns about the ongoing conflicts involving Israel and Hamas. When asked whether Hamas would release hostages, Navarro reflected on the complexity of the situation. “I’ve been very negative on whether or not they would release the hostages throughout,” he said.

Navarro highlighted that Israel’s goals post-October 7 include not only defeating Hamas but also retrieving hostages. However, he noted the two aims are at odds, complicating military operations. He stated, “Hamas wants the pictures of dead Palestinian civilians… they hide the hostages amongst them.” This tactic, he argues, puts pressure on Israeli forces to respond to the situation carefully.

Navarro also touched on the geopolitical implications of military actions in the region. He connected Israel’s military strategy to a broader narrative of deterrence against adversarial nations. He remarked, “Remember, our adversaries are watching our every move,” referencing how the international community responds to U.S. military capabilities.

In concluding his remarks, Navarro noted that the consequences of military strategy extend far beyond the immediate conflict, impacting global perceptions and the actions of other nations. He stated, “President Trump showed that he’s willing to go and take out Fordow and the other nuclear sites,” reinforcing deterrence in the region.