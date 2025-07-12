Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ Adds 10 New Cast Members Ahead of Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix‘s upcoming limited series, “The Altruists,” which follows the infamous cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founders, has announced the addition of ten cast members. Notable names include Eugene Young as Gary Wang and Madison Hu as Constance Wang.

Other actors joining the series are Karan Soni, who will portray Nishad Singh, comedian Matt Rife as Ryan Salame, Alex Lawther taking on the role of Sam Trabucco, and Naomi Okada as Claire Watanabe. These actors will serve as series regulars.

In recurring roles, Maddie Hasson will play Lauren Platt, Marianna Phung will portray Lily Zhang, Paul Reiser is set to play Joseph Bankman, and Robin Weigert will take on the role of Barbara Fried. The series also stars Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried.

Co-showrunner Graham Moore expressed his excitement about the cast, saying, “I’m moved beyond measure to get to assemble so many of my favorite actors in the world to explore the many lives caught up in this grand and heartbreaking tragedy.”

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the series. The logline describes the show as the story of “Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye — and then seduced, coaxed, and teased each other into stealing $8 billion.”

Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt will act as executive producers and co-showrunners. James Ponsoldt is set to direct the first episode and also serve as an executive producer. The series aims to shed light on the rise and fall of FTX, detailing the consequences of their actions.