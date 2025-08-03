Netflix Announces Second Season of UNTAMED Starring Eric Bana

LOS GATOS, California — Netflix has officially renewed its hit series UNTAMED for a second season, featuring Eric Bana as special agent Kyle Turner. In a statement, Bana expressed his excitement: “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life. The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey.”

Co-created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, the new season will see Turner tackling a fresh mystery in a different national park. According to Mark L. Smith, the initial vision for the show was six stand-alone episodes: “But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

At the end of Season 1, Turner made the pivotal decision to leave Yosemite National Park, shedding years of emotional baggage. “This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Mark explained. “He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it’ll be more impactful for him.”

Each national park presents its own unique identity, which the series aims to explore through Turner’s new challenges. “We’ve done Yosemite. What’s the next park that could feel different from that?” Elle said. “Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating.”

In Season 2, viewers will see Turner in unfamiliar setting, which will challenge him. “Turner was so comfortable in Yosemite,” Mark remarked. “And now, we’re putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable … We get to follow Turner into a park and let him lead us as he’s kind of finding his way.”

As for characters from Season 1, there’s a possibility some may return, but that remains to be seen. “We’re trying to figure that stuff out because my God, we loved our cast and we loved the characters that they brought to life,” Mark teased. “In an ideal world, we would be able to pull something off.”

More details regarding the exact park and plot will be revealed as production progresses. Fans of UNTAMED can look forward to new mysteries set against the backdrop of America’s diverse natural beauty.