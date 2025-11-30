Netflix Cancels Controversial Animated Series After One Season

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix has canceled its animated series “Good Times: Black Again” after just one season, due to widespread criticism and low viewership.

The decision comes after the revival, which launched in early 2024, faced backlash for its portrayal of Black life, drawing accusations of racist stereotypes. The show struggled to garner support from both viewers and critics, highlighting a stark contrast to its original, celebrated 1970s sitcom predecessor.

Once hugely popular, the original “Good Times” tackled complex issues such as racism and poverty, earning praise for its depth and humor. In contrast, the animated reboot received only 3.3 million views in its first half-year and an additional 2.1 million by mid-2025, far below the threshold required for renewal.

Critics, including notable voices from civil rights organizations like NAACP, condemned the new series for failing to capture the essence and emotional weight of the original. Notably, John Amos, a star of the original show, publicly expressed skepticism regarding the animated series’ ability to resonate with audiences.

Additional criticism highlighted the new show’s reliance on outdated tropes, with former cast member BernNadette Stanis commenting that using the “Good Times” name without its original characters misled viewers about the show’s intent.

Despite its recent cancellations, Netflix continues to develop its animation slate, with upcoming titles including “Alley Cats” and “Magic: The Gathering.” The company declined to provide further comments regarding the series’ cancellation.