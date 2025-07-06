Netflix Cancels Three Series, Sparking Viewer Outrage

LOS ANGELES, California — Netflix has canceled three of its recent series after just one season, including the popular murder mystery show, “The Residence.” The streaming giant announced this decision on July 4, 2025, leaving fans stunned and disappointed.

Initially debuting on March 20, 2025, “The Residence” quickly rose to become Netflix’s second most-watched show during its premiere week. The series starred Uzo Aduba as a quirky private investigator in a whodunnit narrative set in the White House. Despite starting strong, the show began to lose viewers but managed to stay in Netflix’s Top 10 for three weeks.

Critical reception for the series was largely positive, with an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One critic praised it as a “screwball whodunnit,” detailing a murder that occurs during a state dinner and involving an eclectic cast of characters, including Giancarlo Esposito and Ken Marino.

Other shows facing cancellation include the medical drama “Pulse,” which also struggled to maintain viewership, and the comedy “No Good Deed.” “Pulse” starred Willa Fitzgerald and followed a group of residents at a Miami trauma center during a hurricane lockdown.

Viewers have taken to social media to express their outrage. Many believe that “The Residence,” in particular, deserved more time to establish its storyline. A tweet noted, “#TheResidence was cancelled though it was a huge success and loved by fans of whodunnit shows.” Another user lamented, “What is even the point of making shows anymore if they do well and you still cancel them????”

Aduba has remained silent regarding the show’s cancellation, though she has been active on social media promoting her fitness journey. Fans hope Netflix may reconsider its decision as they continue to express their feelings about the abrupt cancellations.