Netflix Cancels ‘The Waterfront’ After One Season Despite Strong Start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Netflix has officially canceled its crime drama series ‘The Waterfront‘ after just one season.

According to Deadline, creator Kevin Williamson has informed the cast and crew of the streaming service’s decision. The cancellation comes only two months after the series debuted on June 19, 2025.

‘The Waterfront’ followed the influential Buckley family in Havenport, North Carolina, whose fishing empire faces turmoil. The show quickly gained popularity, spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language series and even peaking at No. 1.

Despite this success, Netflix executives decided against a second season, reportedly due to concerns over viewer retention and completion rates. Earlier this month, sources close to production stated that, although viewership was solid, it was not enough to warrant renewal.

Williamson shared his disappointment on social media, stating, “While I’m sad the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1. It was one of the best experiences of my life!”

The series starred Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, and Maria Bello. It is produced by Universal Television, which raises questions about Netflix’s threshold for renewing outside productions.

Additionally, ‘The Waterfront’ scored a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show’s nuanced storytelling of family struggles and the pressures of maintaining a business resonated with audiences, despite its cancellation.

As the industry continues to shift, Netflix has renewed nearly 20 scripted shows in the past eight months, indicating a careful balance between performance metrics and content quality.