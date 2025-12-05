Business
Netflix Co-CEO to Speak at Upcoming UBS Global TMT Conference
LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) has announced that Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, will participate in a fireside discussion at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 8, 2025. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the conference will be accessible on the Netflix investor relations website following the event. This participation comes at a critical time for Netflix, which is navigating competitive pressures in the streaming market.
Netflix, a leading entertainment service, boasts over 300 million paid memberships across more than 190 countries, enabling subscribers to enjoy a diverse array of TV series, films, and games. Members can watch content at their convenience and adjust their plans without any penalties.
Industry analysts will be eager to hear Sarandos’ insights on Netflix’s strategy amidst increasing competition and changing consumer habits. The streaming service has seen changes in user engagement and subscription growth, prompting questions about its future direction.
In addition to company updates, Sarandos may address topics affecting the broader entertainment industry, particularly as it adapts to technological advances and shifting audience preferences. Netflix’s strong brand presence will be a focal point of this significant discussion.
This presentation at the UBS Global TMT Conference represents an opportunity for Sarandos to share Netflix’s vision and respond to investor concerns as the company continues to evolve in this dynamic environment.
