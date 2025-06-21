Netflix Confirms Second Season of The Sandman Set for 2025

Los Angeles, CA — Netflix has officially renewed its acclaimed series, The Sandman, for a second and final season, set to release in two parts in July 2025. The show, based on Neil Gaiman‘s graphic novels, gained immense popularity with nearly 400 million viewing hours from its August 2022 debut.

Initially, there were concerns about the show’s performance, especially given its high production costs. However, Netflix confirmed the continuation after a strong positive reception, alongside a stunning official trailer that promises to deliver a visually captivating experience for fans.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg revealed the second season will pick up a few weeks after the events of the first. “After more than a century away from the Dreaming, Dream has been restoring and rebuilding his kingdom,” said Heinberg. The storyline will adapt various episodes from Gaiman’s Sandman series and will illustrate Dream’s struggles as he confronts his past.

The season will explore new realms and periods, featuring significant design changes. “Dream has a new palace which symbolizes his intense desire to move on from the events of Season 1,” Heinberg noted. This includes a remodeled throne room and new landscapes that reflect the rich lore of the comics.

Returning cast members include Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. New additions to the cast are Adrian Lester as Destiny and Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, among others.

The split release for the second season, with Volume 1 launching on July 13, 2025, and Volume 2 on July 25, aligns The Sandman with other Netflix hits like Stranger Things. The much-anticipated bonus episode, “Death: The High Cost of Living,” is set to air on July 31, 2025, promising fans a deeper exploration into the series’ mythology.