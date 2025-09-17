Netflix Debuts New Shows: ‘Black Rabbit’ Thrills with Jude Law, Jason Bateman

NEW YORK, NY – Netflix is adding 15 new shows and movies this week, promising a variety of genres for viewers. Among the highlights is the limited series ‘Black Rabbit,’ which features Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers tangled in a dangerous web of debt and crime.

In ‘Black Rabbit,’ Jake Friedken, played by Law, is the owner of a new restaurant aiming to cement his status in New York‘s nightlife. His ambitions are derailed when his brother Vince, portrayed by Bateman, returns with significant debts owed to gangster Joe Mancuso, played by Troy Kotsur. The storyline revolves around Jake’s struggle to cover Vince’s two-grand-per-week debt without losing everything he has worked for.

With an impressive cast, including Oscar nominees Law and Kotsur, the series promises to deliver intense drama and suspense. The show is set to premiere on September 18.

For fans who prefer lighter fare, ‘Same Day with Someone’ offers a Thai romantic comedy exploring a woman’s day stuck in a time loop after a series of unfortunate events. Starring Toey Jarinporn Joonkiat as Mesa, the film is scheduled for release on September 18.

Another notable addition is ‘Haunted Hotel,’ an animated series featuring the voices of Eliza Coupe and Will Forte. The show follows a single mother who inherits a haunted hotel and faces various challenges while trying to manage it. It will be available on September 19.

Furthermore, audiences can look forward to the documentary ‘Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story,’ which dives into the controversial romance between Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett, debuting on September 16.

‘Next Gen Chef’ showcases promising chefs under 30 competing for a grand prize at the Culinary Institute of America and will premiere on September 17.

Netflix is also launching ‘Billionaires’ Bunker,’ a thrilling series examining tensions among wealthy families seeking refuge in a luxury underground bunker as global chaos unfolds, set to debut on September 19.

This week’s lineup highlights Netflix’s diverse offerings, appealing to a broad audience looking for everything from thrillers to romantic comedies.