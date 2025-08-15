Netflix Docuseries Reveals Controversial Truth Behind The Biggest Loser

Los Angeles, CA — Netflix‘s new docuseries, “Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser,” explores the controversial practices behind the iconic weight-loss competition that aired from 2004 to 2016. The third part of the series premiered on August 15 and includes interviews with former contestants and trainer Bob Harper, but notably, Jillian Michaels declined to participate.

Michaels, a prominent trainer on the show, was celebrated and criticized over the years for her methods. She initially joined the series in its first season in 2004 but left in 2011 after a tumultuous tenure. Archive footage from the show highlighted her intense training style, which included pushing contestants to extreme limits.

In the docuseries, Bob Harper reflected on his partnership with Michaels during their time on the show, revealing feelings of abandonment after experiencing a heart attack in 2017. “After I had my heart attack, she’s the one person I never heard from. That to me spoke volumes,” Harper stated. This remark underscores the strained relationship between the two trainers.

The show presented contestants, often starting from an obesity crisis, to compete in a dramatic contest to lose weight, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. However, it faced backlash for its intense and allegedly unsafe approach to weight loss. Contestants like Ryan Benson shared their harrowing experiences of starvation and extreme diets.

Despite her absence from the docuseries, Michaels was a recurring topic. She had previously stated in interviews that the show needed better mental health support for contestants, emphasizing the emotional struggles associated with weight loss. “When you have someone that weighs 400 lbs., that’s not just an individual who likes pizza. There’s a whole lot going on there emotionally,” she explained.

Harper addressed critiques of the show’s ethos, arguing that the format, which included elimination based on weight loss, contributed to contestants’ struggles after the show ended. Many former participants cited issues like weight regain and lingering mental health challenges. “The success rate overall is very low,” Harper admitted.

Dr. Robert Huizenga, the show’s medical advisor, voiced his concerns about the approach taken by the show, particularly in regards to the treatment of contestants. He recalled prioritizing their safety amid often conflicting messages from producers and trainers.

Overall, the docuseries aims to unveil the complicated legacy of “The Biggest Loser,” revealing both its inspirational moments and its darker implications regarding health and weight loss culture. Currently, “Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser” is available for streaming on Netflix.