Netflix Explores Unsolved Murder Case of Nora Dalmasso in New Docuseries

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Netflix released a three-part docuseries on June 19, 2025, examining the unsolved murder of Nora Dalmasso, which occurred in 2006. The series, titled Las mil muertes de Nora Dalmasso, dives into the details of a case that remains unresolved nearly two decades later.

Directed by Jamie Crawford and produced by Pulse Films, the docuseries features exclusive testimonies from family, friends, journalists, and forensic experts. It aims to reconstruct the murder of the Córdoba businesswoman from a personal perspective, steering clear of the sensationalism seen in early media coverage.

Nora Dalmasso, 51, was found dead in her daughter’s bedroom in November 2006. An autopsy showed that she died from manual strangulation using the cord of a robe. The initial investigation was complicated by the lack of fingerprints, which had been wiped clean with a towel, and the presence of a jar of Vaseline and skin traces found on the body and clothing. The theory of an accidental sexual encounter was ruled out by forensic studies.

The docuseries includes interviews with Dalmasso’s children, Facundo and Valentina Macarrón, and her husband, Marcelo Macarrón, who was considered a person of interest early in the investigation. Marcelo participated in the documentary alongside close friends, journalists involved in the case, and legal experts, including police biochemist Daniel Zabala and defense lawyer Gustavo Liebau.

The marriage of Nora Dalmasso and Marcelo Macarrón came under scrutiny due to ongoing allegations of infidelity. The series highlights the media and social impact surrounding the case. The title, Las mil muertes de Nora Dalmasso, refers both to the physical murder and the destruction of the victim’s reputation amid sensational headlines and public speculation. The documentary analyzes press coverage, television reports, and online comments, illustrating how Nora’s story was shaped by public opinion and its effects on her family and friends.

Jamie Crawford remarked, “The murder of Nora Dalmasso is one of the most infamous crimes in Argentina, a femicide turned into a soap opera fueled by sexual intrigue, corruption, and conspiracy.”

The judicial investigation revealed a web of extramarital relationships that complicated the case. Guillermo Albarracín, a friend and accountant of the victim’s husband, admitted to having an affair with Dalmasso after compromising messages were found on her phone. Rafael Magnasco, a former provincial official, was also identified as a suspect but denied any romantic connection with the businesswoman.

On the day of the murder, Marcelo Macarrón was participating in a golf tournament in Punta del Este with Albarracín, who later admitted his affair with Nora. Valentina was in the United States, while their son, Facundo, maintained he attended a Rotary Club dinner in Córdoba.

The judicial process faced numerous issues. Police coerced Carlos Curiotti, a young man with mental health problems, to falsely incriminate bricklayer Gastón Zárate, who had done renovations at Dalmasso’s home. Zárate was arrested, sparking public protests known as the “Perejilazo,” where residents of Río Cuarto demanded his release, convinced of his innocence. It was later proven that the charges against Zárate were fabricated through police coercion, deepening community distrust in authorities.

In March 2016, a prosecutor charged Marcelo Macarrón with qualified homicide based on fingerprints found at the scene. The charges were later modified from material author to intellectual author. In 2022, Marcelo was acquitted. By late 2024, the investigation pointed to Roberto Bárzola, a floor polisher, whose DNA matched samples collected at the crime scene. However, the statute of limitations hinders any potential prosecution, though legal attempts to address the case are still being explored.

The documentary features testimonies from key figures such as journalists Denise Audrito, Pablo Ferrari, and Liliana Caruso. It also includes friends of Nora, providing a personal lens on her life and how the case impacted the Río Cuarto community. “The main goal was to show who Nora Dalmasso really was and how her family and friends faced the consequences of this case over nearly two decades,” Crawford said.

Ultimately, the docuseries explores the intrigue and controversy surrounding the murder, along with the theories and accusations involving various individuals close to the victim. With access to local archives and testimonies from residents, the production situates Nora’s story within the social and geographical context of Río Cuarto. Through this project, Netflix again brings to the forefront a case that, despite the passage of time, continues to generate unanswered questions.