Behind the Netflix Film: The True Story of Inspector Zende and Sobhraj

MUMBAI, India — The Netflix film ‘Inspector Zende,’ which premiered on September 5, dives into the life of notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj and his relentless pursuer, Mumbai Police officer Madhukar Zende. Known as the ‘Bikini Killer’ for his targeted murders of Western tourists during the 1970s and 1980s, Sobhraj is infamous for evading capture multiple times.

Billed as a crime thriller, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Zende and Jim Sarbh as a fictionalized version of Sobhraj named Carl Bhojraj, dubbed the ‘Swimsuit Killer.’ The movie highlights Zende’s career and his two significant captures of Sobhraj, detailing the fierce cat-and-mouse game that unfolded between the criminal and the investigator.

In 1971, Zende first apprehended Sobhraj at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel after receiving a tip about a planned robbery. Sobhraj was accompanied by accomplices and was caught with weapons and incriminating documents. However, he managed to escape from Indian prison in 1986 by drugging the guards during a party, evading authorities yet again.

After his second escape, Zende regrouped with his team and used persistent surveillance methods to track Sobhraj to Goa. On April 6, 1986, he located Sobhraj at the O’Coqueiro restaurant, disguised and attempting to remain under the radar. In a tense moment, Zende confronted Sobhraj by greeting him and quickly overpowering him, marking a pivotal success in Zende’s career.

After serving time in India, Sobhraj returned to France but was later sentenced to life in Nepal for the murder of an American tourist. Released in 2022 due to health issues, he currently lives freely in France despite outstanding charges in Thailand.

Now 88 years old, Zende is hailed as a renowned figure in Mumbai’s law enforcement. His story has gained international attention with the release of ‘Inspector Zende.’ In interviews, he has expressed pride in his work, where he emphasized that effective policing is about strategy and presence rather than brute force. His unique approach to criminal pursuit has received recognition, including meetings with prominent figures like former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

As audiences engage with Zende’s story through the film, it serves not only as a thrilling drama but also as a tribute to a storied career defined by intelligence and a commitment to justice.