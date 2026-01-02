Netflix Hits Record 34.5 Million Views This Christmas

Los Angeles, California – Netflix celebrated a record-breaking Christmas this year, reporting 34.5 million views of its original content on December 25. The second volume of the popular series propelled the streaming platform to its highest traffic on Christmas Day ever globally.

The three new episodes heightened suspense, leaving fans eager for the upcoming release on December 31, which is set for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Fans across the U.S. and Canada have already RSVP’d for the premiere viewings.

Meanwhile, the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of the same series also experienced a successful week, grossing $2,510,948 from nine performances at the Marquis Theatre. Following the launch of Season 5 on Netflix, ticket sales for both Broadway and West End productions surged to their highest levels since inception.

In addition to the new season of the series, several other shows also made waves. Season 5 became the top show with 13.3 million views, while Seasons 1-4 remained in the Top 10 for the fifth consecutive week, attracting 4.8 million, 3.6 million, 3.6 million, and 4.1 million views, respectively.

Emily (Lily Collins), the lead in “Emily in Paris,” intrigued audiences as she traveled to Rome, garnering 9.2 million views for her romantic escapades. Comedian Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special also found its place at No. 3 with 9.2 million views.

“Knives Out” landed at No. 2, raking in 11.8 million views. The movie includes a gripping murder mystery involving a small-town priest and a dangerous congregation. Veteran actor Daniel Craig‘s performance as Benoit Blanc has been widely praised.

Additionally, Kate Winslet‘s directorial debut, “Goodbye June,” made a significant impact, premiering at No. 5 with 7 million views. The film follows adult siblings uniting during a family crisis just before Christmas.

Amid holiday spirit, several festive films also ranked highly, including the romantic costume drama and the family comedy, both receiving millions of views.

Finally, Netflix’s Korean disaster film “The Great Flood,” which features an artificial intelligence researcher facing a deluge in a high-rise, took the top spot in the week’s streaming list, amassing 33.1 million views. Other notable films include a Mexican buddy comedy and the competitive cooking series featuring “Black Spoon” and “White Spoon.”