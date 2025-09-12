Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Renewed for Second Season

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Netflix has announced the renewal of its hit drama series ‘The Hunting Wives‘ for a second season, to the delight of fans. The show, known for its twists and dramatic plotlines, features a mostly returning cast, including Brittany Snow as Sophie and Malin Akerman as Margo.

The series is set in the fictional Texas town of Maple Brook, where Sophie, a transplanted resident from Boston, slips into the elite world of socialite Margo and her oil tycoon husband, Jed Banks, played by Dermot Mulroney. The first season premiered on July 21, spending five weeks in Netflix’s Global English Top 10 list.

‘The Hunting Wives’ captivated audiences with a storyline that explores obsession, secrets, and deadly consequences, culminating in a cliffhanger that left viewers eagerly awaiting what comes next.

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” said executive producer Rebecca Cutter. “And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batsh*t crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

The finale of the first season left unresolved tensions and shocking developments, including the revelation that Margo was involved in the death of Abby, a fellow Hunting Wife. As the new season unfolds, fans can expect to see Sophie and Margo navigate old wounds and new threats as they question who holds the real power in their complicated relationship.

Returning cast members also include Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Evan Jonigkeit as Sophie’s husband Graham, and George Ferrier as Brad. The new season promises to delve further into the intricate relationships and dark secrets of its characters.

Details on the release date for Season 2 have not been disclosed yet, but anticipation is already building among the show’s dedicated fanbase, eager to see how the story evolves in the upcoming chapters.