Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Returns for a Thrilling Second Season

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix has announced that its hit series “The Hunting Wives” will return for a second season. The renewal was revealed in an Instagram video featuring stars Malin Akerman and Jordan Hinson.

In the announcement, Akerman excitedly says, “Pack your boots and load your guns, we’re going back to Maple Brook for season 2!” The series, based on May Cobb‘s bestselling 2021 novel, follows Sophie O'Neil, played by Hinson, who relocates from Boston to the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas, with her husband and son.

Once there, she becomes entangled with socialite Margo Banks, leading her into a web of obsession, seduction, and murder. Netflix’s press release clarifies that the second season will continue the storyline with an original script. According to a logline, “At the start of season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Showrunner Rebecca Cutter expressed her excitement for the new season. In the press release, she stated, “I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, bats— crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

The first season premiered on July 21 and was a success, spending five weeks on Netflix’s global English Top 10 TV List and accumulating over 20 million views, according to the streaming service.

Joining Akerman and Hinson in the series are Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier, all contributing to the compelling narrative crafted by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.