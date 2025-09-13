Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Set for Second Season with Original Cast
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix announced that it has renewed the hit series ‘The Hunting Wives‘ for a second season, set to feature much of the original cast, including Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman. The show follows a tangled web of secrets and scandals in the fictional East Texas town of Maple Brook, where the affluent live amidst dark undercurrents.
‘The Hunting Wives’ stars Snow as Sophie, a transplant from Boston who becomes entangled in the luxurious yet perilous circle surrounding Margo, played by Akerman, the wife of oil tycoon Jed Banks, portrayed by Dermot Mulroney. The return of other cast members includes Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Graham played by Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier as Brad, the brooding heartthrob.
The first season, which premiered on July 21, quickly climbed Netflix’s Global English Top 10 list, gathering over 20 million views in a matter of weeks. Following the show’s success, May Cobb‘s novel that inspired the series surged to No. 4 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.
As the first season closed with shocking events, including body bags and chaotic confrontations, the anticipation for season two is palpable. Executive producer Rebecca Cutter expressed enthusiasm about writing for the complex characters again, promising yet another wild ride for viewers, complete with glitzy outfits in a world filled with treachery.
“Sophie and Margo are on the outs,” hints the new season logline, “but soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”
The series, produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, continues to explore the themes of obsession and power dynamics amidst America’s cultural divides. While a specific release date for season two has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the thrilling saga.
