Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’ Highlights Exclusive Society
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new Netflix series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach‘ debuted Monday, shedding light on the exclusive society of Palm Beach. The show features a group of five women as they navigate the unspoken rules and traditions of America’s elite social circles.
Rosalyn Yellin, one of the stars, believes the 8-episode series offers viewers an inside look at the unique social structures of Palm Beach. “They follow a lot of rules. There’s a hierarchy, and it’s different than any place in the world,” Yellin said. She noted that the cast adheres to old-world etiquette in terms of dress and behavior.
Viewers can expect to see familiar locations throughout Palm Beach County, including the Intracoastal Waterway and West Palm Beach’s Clematis Street. The show aims to showcase not just the drama among the cast but also the community engagement and charity work that is a hallmark of Palm Beach Society.
Yellin mentioned that while there is tension and power struggles within the group, the series also highlights fundraising efforts supporting local charities, such as those for cancer research and veteran support.
