Netflix’s Monster Series Explores Ed Gein’s Dark Legacy

LOS ANGELES, CA – Netflix is set to premiere the third season of its crime anthology series, titled “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” on October 3. The show, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, delves into the chilling life of Ed Gein, a notorious serial killer and grave robber from rural Wisconsin during the 1950s.

Gein earned the nickname ‘The Butcher of Plainfield’ for his gruesome crimes, which included the killing of women and robbing graves. His horrific deeds have inspired numerous horror classics, such as “Psycho,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” Charlie Hunnam portrays Gein, showcasing the complexities of a man driven by solitude and an obsession with his mother.

The upcoming season is expected to reveal how Gein’s isolated upbringing influenced his psychotic behavior. The show aims to explore the darker aspects of his life, highlighting how one man’s actions can resonate across popular culture. The official description states, “Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades.”

Alongside Hunnam, the cast features notable actors including Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Olivia Williams. Directed by Ian Brennan and Max Winkler, the new season promises to be the most harrowing installment yet.

“Monsters aren’t born; they’re made… by us,” says the series. Indeed, Gein’s macabre legacy has made him a blueprint for modern horror stories. As anticipation builds for its release, Netflix has also confirmed a future season focused on the infamous Lizzie Borden murders.

Fans of horror and true crime will not want to miss this gripping examination of Ed Gein’s life and legacy when “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” premieres on Netflix this fall.